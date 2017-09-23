Play

Reds' Billy Hamilton: Held out Saturday

Hamilton is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Hamilton played Friday for the first time since Sept. 6, so manager Bryan Price decided to hold him out Saturday so he would not have to play nine innings back-to-back days immediately. Phillip Ervin will get the start in center field in Hamilton's place.

