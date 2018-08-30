Reds' Billy Hamilton: Held out Thursday

Hamilton is not in Thursday's lineup after getting spiked during Wednesday's contest, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Hamilton will spend the series finale on the bench after suffering the injury in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game. Hamilton was able to score from third base on a wild pitch but said that Brewers' catcher Erik Kratz must have hit a nerve, which caused him to limp around in the dugout after the play. The center fielder remained in the game and may be available off the bench Thursday. In his place, Mason Williams will roam center field and bat eighth.