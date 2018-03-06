Reds' Billy Hamilton: Held out with finger injury
Hamilton was scratched from Tuesday's spring game due to a left index finger injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
It's unclear how the injury cropped up or how severe it is, but more information should emerge once the team's training staff gets a better look at him. To replace Hamilton in the lineup, Ben Revere will lead off and play center field.
