Reds' Billy Hamilton: Hitless in spring training

Hamilton is now 0-for-18 this spring, though he's drawn five walks. Meanwhile, manager Bryan Price isn't necessarily committed to batting Hamilton in the leadoff spot, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

The Reds' four-man rotation is one reason why Hamilton might not bat leadoff, in addition to his aptitude at the plate, or lack thereof. "This whole spring, I knew coming in that that decision would be made late in camp on where he's best suited to help us," Price said. "I've got to make a decision about what's going to be the most productive for the club. He could be hitting in a few different places considering we're going to be rotating outfielders over the course of the season."