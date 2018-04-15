Reds' Billy Hamilton: Hits rare home run Sunday

Hamilton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Hamilton showed some rare power Sunday as he hit his first home run of the year. He hasn't been able to get into much of a groove at the dish since the season got underway. Over 14 games he's hit .170/.291/.255. However he's been effective when he's managed to get on base, as he's successfully stolen four bases and has yet to be caught stealing.