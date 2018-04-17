Reds' Billy Hamilton: Knocks in three against Brewers
Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in a win Monday over the Brewers.
Both of Hamilton's hits were singles, but they each came with runners in scoring position, which allowed him to produce his best fantasy day of the young season. This was just Hamilton's second multi-hit game of the campaign, and his average sits at just .196, but the season is young, and he should remain atop Cincinnati's lineup for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...