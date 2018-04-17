Reds' Billy Hamilton: Knocks in three against Brewers

Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in a win Monday over the Brewers.

Both of Hamilton's hits were singles, but they each came with runners in scoring position, which allowed him to produce his best fantasy day of the young season. This was just Hamilton's second multi-hit game of the campaign, and his average sits at just .196, but the season is young, and he should remain atop Cincinnati's lineup for the foreseeable future.