Reds' Billy Hamilton: Leadoff spot in jeopardy

Manager Bryan Price has not committed to keeping Hamilton in the leadoff spot this season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Coming into camp, we're trying to determine where the best place is for him to hit," Price said. "It's probably multiple spots in the lineup, based on whether it's a left- or right-hander starter and who's in the lineup on any given day."

Jesse Winker and Jose Peraza were mentioned as the two top contenders for the spot if Hamilton slumps his way out of the leadoff role. Hamilton has struggled mightily this spring, going 4-for-33 (all singles) with 10 strikeouts through 14 games, and he has a sub-.300 on-base percentage in his five-year big-league career. The speed is still a strong selling point, but a move elsewhere would hurt Hamilton's counting stats and ding his fantasy utility.