Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not in Saturday's lineup

Hamilton is out of the lineup versus the Cubs on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hamilton will get a breather following 10 straight starts, during which he's hit .282 with four extra-base hits and three RBI. Phillip Ervin will man center field while the recently activated Scott Schebler (shoulder) will start in right.

