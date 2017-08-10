Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not in Thursday's lineup
Hamilton is out of the lineup Thursday against San Diego, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton heads to the bench for the first time since July 22 as Patrick Kivlehan draws the start in center. Although he's had a typical season in 2017, Hamilton has cooled off recently, batting just .197/.246/.328 with 15 strikeouts over the past 15 games.
More News
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Exits Tuesday's game with ankle injury•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 40th base Wednesday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives breather Monday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 39th bag•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags Saturday•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...