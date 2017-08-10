Play

Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not in Thursday's lineup

Hamilton is out of the lineup Thursday against San Diego, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton heads to the bench for the first time since July 22 as Patrick Kivlehan draws the start in center. Although he's had a typical season in 2017, Hamilton has cooled off recently, batting just .197/.246/.328 with 15 strikeouts over the past 15 games.

