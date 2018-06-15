Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not starting Friday

Hamilton is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates.

Hamilton has struggled greatly at the plate this season, hitting just .190/.281/.278, due largely to a spike in strikeout rate. He's whiffed 30.3 percent of the time, far above his previous career high of 21.0 percent. The speedster is also on pace for just 24 steals after having stolen at least 56 bases in each of the last four seasons. Scott Schebler will slide over to center field in his place, with Jesse Winker and Adam Duvall in the outfield corners.