Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not starting Monday

Hamilton is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland.

The Reds' early-season outfield rotation is firmly in the rearview mirror with Adam Duvall traded and Jesse Winker and Scott Schebler out with shoulder injuries. Hamilton's day off Monday is his first in over two weeks. Mason Williams will slide over to center field, with Phillip Ervin starting in right.

