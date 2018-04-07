Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not starting Saturday

Hamilton is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.

The off day will be Hamilton's second in the Reds' first seven games. Cincinnati seems committed to rotating its outfielders, leaving Hamilton with something just shy of a full-time role. His excellent glove will keep him in the lineup whenever possible, but his bat has gotten off to a slow start through five games. He has just a pair of hits, and his 63.2 percent contact rate ranks ninth-worst among 205 qualified hitters. Phillip Ervin will get the start in center in his place.