Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not starting Wednesday
Hamilton is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
The speedster is hitting just .181/.280/.236 through 82 plate appearances. His five steals tie him for eighth in the league, a respectable ranking but not what fantasy owners have come to expect from him. In a worrisome development, he's now striking out 31.7 percent of the time, far above his career average of 19.8 percent. Scott Schebler will handle center field in his absence.
