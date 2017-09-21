Reds' Billy Hamilton: Out of lineup Thursday

Hamilton is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton has yet to appear in a game since being brought off the disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest. He's just two weeks removed from fracturing his left thumb, so a return to the starting lineup before the season ends doesn't seem likely, but look for him to serve as a glorified pinch runner down the stretch as he attempts to hold onto the stolen base crown (he has three more swiped bags than Dee Gordon this season). Scott Schebler and Phillip Ervin should see the bulk of starts in center field for the rest of the season.