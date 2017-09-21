Reds' Billy Hamilton: Out of lineup Thursday
Hamilton is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton has yet to appear in a game since being brought off the disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest. He's just two weeks removed from fracturing his left thumb, so a return to the starting lineup before the season ends doesn't seem likely, but look for him to serve as a glorified pinch runner down the stretch as he attempts to hold onto the stolen base crown (he has three more swiped bags than Dee Gordon this season). Scott Schebler and Phillip Ervin should see the bulk of starts in center field for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...