Reds' Billy Hamilton: Out of Saturday's lineup

Hamilton is out of Saturday's lineup against the Nationals.

This hasn't been a good start to the season for the "Hamilton is more than just a one-category guy" crowd. He hit ninth on Opening Day and will make way for the Reds' outfield thumpers in Game 2. He'll likely enter the game at some point as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.

