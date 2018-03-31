Reds' Billy Hamilton: Out of Saturday's lineup
Hamilton is out of Saturday's lineup against the Nationals.
This hasn't been a good start to the season for the "Hamilton is more than just a one-category guy" crowd. He hit ninth on Opening Day and will make way for the Reds' outfield thumpers in Game 2. He'll likely enter the game at some point as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...