Reds' Billy Hamilton: Productive in Friday's win

Hamilton went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Cubs. He also made yet another highlight catch in center field.

About the only negative from Friday's game was that Hamilton was caught stealing in his only attempt. He remains stuck on 16 stolen bases for the season, well past the halfway point, after averaging 58 stolen bases per game the last four years.

