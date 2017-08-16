Reds' Billy Hamilton: Reaches 50 steals
Hamilton went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
The steal was Hamilton's sixth in his last seven games and 50th of the season. He has now reached 50 steals in four straight seasons, but Hamilton is batting just .247 with a .297 on-base percentage, and those struggles raise questions about his future as a leadoff hitter.
More News
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags Friday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Exits Tuesday's game with ankle injury•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 40th base Wednesday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives breather Monday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...