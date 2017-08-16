Play

Reds' Billy Hamilton: Reaches 50 steals

Hamilton went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

The steal was Hamilton's sixth in his last seven games and 50th of the season. He has now reached 50 steals in four straight seasons, but Hamilton is batting just .247 with a .297 on-base percentage, and those struggles raise questions about his future as a leadoff hitter.

