Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives breather Monday
Hamilton is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
With the Reds playing their second straight day game to close out the series with the Nationals, manager Bryan Price will reward Hamilton with a day off. The speedster has gotten off to a hot start to the second half, producing six hits in 14 at-bats while collecting his league-leading 39th stolen base of the season. Jose Peraza will assume leadoff duties with Hamilton sitting Monday, while Scott Schebler shifts over from right field to center.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...