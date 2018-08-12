Reds' Billy Hamilton: Records two hits, two steals

Hamilton went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases Saturday.

His pair of one-base knocks led to his 28th and 29th stolen bases on the season. Hamilton has done little at the plate in 2018 (.231/.300/.305 in 403 plate appearances) but keeps himself afloat in a steal-starved fantasy scene with what's about to become his fifth straight season of 30-plus swipes. (He's only been caught four times this year.) Unfortunately, he'll be hard-pressed to surmount the 50-steal threshold of those previous four campaigns given that he's again struggling to maintain a .300 OBP.

