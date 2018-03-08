Reds' Billy Hamilton: Rejoins spring lineup

Hamilton (finger) will lead off and man center field in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton had been held out of the Reds' spring lineups the past two days due to a sprained left finger, but the brevity of his absence suggests the team was simply acting cautiously with the 27-year-old. Though manager Bryan Price intends to deploy Hamilton as the Reds' Opening Day leadoff man, it's worth questioning whether Hamilton will be able to maintain that role throughout the campaign, given the lack of growth he's shown with his on-base skills during his first five seasons in the big leagues. Regardless of where he slots into the order for the balance of the campaign, Hamilton's unparalleled speed makes him the odds-on favorite to lead the National League in steals, especially with Dee Gordon now in Seattle.