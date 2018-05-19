Reds' Billy Hamilton: Sits for Saturday's nightcap

Hamilton is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a walkoff walk in the 10th inning to beat the Cubs in Game 1. The 27-year-old will head to the bench with Chicago sending out left-hander Jose Quintana.

