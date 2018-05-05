Reds' Billy Hamilton: Sits out Saturday

Hamilton is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

The Reds are rotating four outfielders through three spots, but Hamilton has still managed to start 27 of 33 games, on pace for a 133-start season, just two less than his career high. He's hitting just .198 with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate (far higher than his 19.9 percent career mark), so it's possible his opportunities could start to decline. He's also on pace for just 25 steals, which would be a major disappointment to fantasy owners after he swiped at least 56 bags in each of the last four seasons.