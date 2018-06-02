Reds' Billy Hamilton: Stays in game after crashing into wall
Hamilton crashed hard into the center-field wall in the ninth inning Friday against San Diego but stayed in the game for the final out, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
He went into the wall at close to full speed trying to make what would have been an outstanding catch to end the game. It appeared Hamilton was shaken up after the play, as he stayed down for a bit and then was clearly favoring his neck and shoulder once he got up. Interim manager Jim Riggleman ultimately let Hamilton stay in to close things out, but if Hamilton is feeling any residual effects upon his arrival to the ballpark Saturday, he may be held out of the starting lineup.
