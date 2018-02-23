Reds' Billy Hamilton: Still leadoff hitter for now

Hamilton was tentatively listed as the Reds' leadoff hitter by manager Bryan Price, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hamilton was not given a strong endorsement, however, with the manager simply saying, "He is right now." Price also indicated that Jesse Winker could lead off when in the lineup. Hamilton has the prototypical speed for a traditional leadoff hitter, but his career .298 on-base percentage falls far short of the expectations for a leadoff man in the sabermetric era. Winker projects as an on-base machine and fits the current leadoff model much better. Being dropped from the leadoff spot would put a dent in Hamilton's fantasy value, as he'd lose a large number of runs and a fair number of steals as well, as his spot in the lineup would come up less frequently.