Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 31st base

Hamilton went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Hamilton walked and stole second base in the sixth inning, though he was thrown out trying to steal third base thereafter. The speedy outfielder's season slash line (.241/.304/.333) is in line with his career triple-slash (.246/.299/.334), though he has just 31 stolen bases in 141 games this year after notching more than 56 swiped bases in each of the previous three seasons (in fewer games).