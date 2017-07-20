Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 40th base Wednesday

Hamilton went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and his 40th stolen base of the season in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

He scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, singling with one out, heading to third on a ground-rule double and then trotting home on Adan Duvall's walkoff hit. Hamilton is now hitting .316 (18-for-57) through 13 games in July with seven steals and 10 runs scored.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast