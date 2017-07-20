Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes 40th base Wednesday
Hamilton went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and his 40th stolen base of the season in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
He scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, singling with one out, heading to third on a ground-rule double and then trotting home on Adan Duvall's walkoff hit. Hamilton is now hitting .316 (18-for-57) through 13 games in July with seven steals and 10 runs scored.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...