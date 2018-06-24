Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes another base

Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a run scored and stolen base Saturday against the Cubs.

Hamilton extended his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the sixth inning. He then proceeded to steal second base, his 15th of the season and fifth in his past 10 games. Continued aggression on the basepaths will be vital to Hamilton's value for the remainder of the season as he remains a negative in most areas besides stolen bases and runs scored.

