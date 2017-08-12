Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags Friday

Hamilton went 1-for-4 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Friday's 11-10 win over the Brewers.

The walks were a nice surprise, as Hamilton hadn't drawn a single free pass in his previous 10 games, but neither team's pitching staff seemed capable of consistently finding the plate in this one. The speedster has now set a new career high in runs with 73, and his 48 steals in 108 games puts him easily on pace to top his previous best of 58 in a season, but Hamilton remains strictly a two-category fantasy contributor.