Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags in loss to Cubs
Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Cubs.
It's just the third time this season Hamilton has swiped multiple bags in a game, and his 19 steals on the year is still well off his usual pace. He's certainly been hitting much better lately, though, going 23-for-61 (.377) over his last 19 games, and if he can keep getting on base Hamilton could be in line for a much-improved second half on the basepaths.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?