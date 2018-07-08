Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags in loss to Cubs

Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Cubs.

It's just the third time this season Hamilton has swiped multiple bags in a game, and his 19 steals on the year is still well off his usual pace. He's certainly been hitting much better lately, though, going 23-for-61 (.377) over his last 19 games, and if he can keep getting on base Hamilton could be in line for a much-improved second half on the basepaths.