Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags in series finale

Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and three stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

It was nice to see Hamilton finally put his speed to use on the basepaths -- the steals were his first since April 23. He's been hitting better but just hasn't been running as much while batting primarily out of the nine hole. Hamilton will continue on as part of the Reds' four-man outfield rotation.