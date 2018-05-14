Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags in series finale
Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and three stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
It was nice to see Hamilton finally put his speed to use on the basepaths -- the steals were his first since April 23. He's been hitting better but just hasn't been running as much while batting primarily out of the nine hole. Hamilton will continue on as part of the Reds' four-man outfield rotation.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...