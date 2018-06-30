Reds' Billy Hamilton: Takes a seat Saturday

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Hamilton will cede center field to Scott Schebler after starting the last three games. Despite a seven-game hit streak earlier this month, the speedy center fielder still only has a .221/.310/.299 slash line in June, while going 6-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

