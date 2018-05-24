Reds' Billy Hamilton: Takes seat Thursday
Hamilton is not in Thursday's lineup against Pittsburgh.
Hamilton is just 2-for-16 over his last five games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Scott Schebler will take over in center field with Jesse Winker set to play right.
