Reds' Billy Hamilton: Trade still possible
Trade talks between the Reds and Giants regarding Hamilton are dormant, though the Giants' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen doesn't preclude them from also adding Hamilton, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
One might not think that a trade away from Great American Ballpark would hurt Hamilton that much, but over the last three years he's been a significantly better hitter at home than on the road, averaging well over .100 OPS points higher at home.
