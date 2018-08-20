Reds' Billy Hamilton: Two triples in series finale

Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a walk, two triples, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Giants.

Leading off for the third consecutive game, Hamilton produced his fourth multi-hit game in August. The speedster is now slashing a solid .304/.333/.393 with seven stolen bases in 16 games this month, though he's sitting at just 29 stolen bases on the year after swiping more than 55 in each of the past four seasons.