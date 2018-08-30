Reds' Billy Hamilton: Unlikely to play Thursday

Manager Jim Riggleman said Hamilton will likely get Thursday off after getting spiked during Wednesday's loss, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Hamilton got spiked during a play at the plate in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game, which helps explain why he was replaced prior to the top of the ninth inning. He said it felt like a nerve was hit, though he added that he still wants to play in Thursday's series finale. That said, it sounds like the Reds will play it safe and give the center fielder the day off anyway.