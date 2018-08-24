Reds' Billy Hamilton: Will remain with Reds

Hamilton will remain with the Reds for the rest of the season after getting claimed by another team off revocable waivers Wednesday, with the two sides unable to reach a deal, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Earlier in the month, The Athletic Cincinnati reported that team ownership blocked a potential deal involving Hamilton before the non-waiver trade deadline, so this doesn't come as a big surprise. Despite a recent surge at the plate, Hamilton is hitting .239/.304/.321 on the season.