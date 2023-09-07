Dunn is hitting .347/.439/.577 with 14 home runs, 33 steals and a 23.7 percent strikeout rate in 70 games for Double-A Chattanooga.

Dunn is a tough prospect to evaluate, as he just turned 25 years old earlier this week before playing a game at Triple-A, and he as been quite lucky on balls in play (.433 BABIP) at Double-A. On the flip side, he logged a 179 wRC+ at Single-A in 2022, a 149 wRC+ at High-A this year and a 168 wRC+ at Double-A, so he has only succeeded, and he has primarily played center field, so we're not talking about a player who is already at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. Dunn does not need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason, but he will likely get an invitation to big-league spring training before opening 2024 with Triple-A Louisville.