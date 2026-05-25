Reds' Blake Dunn: Was to hit leadoff Sunday

Dunn was penciled in as the leadoff batter Sunday before weather postponed the game, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dunn served as the leadoff batter in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, becoming the fifth different Red to hit atop the order since manager Terry Francona pulled the plug on the slumping TJ Friedl. "I don't think we have one right now," Francona said of his leadoff hitter Saturday. Dunn was a key contributor in the win Saturday night and is pushing for a role as the team's primary right fielder. This, after Noelvi Marte, Rece Hinds and Will Benson failed to take hold. Dunn has also played center field, as Friedl has been out of the starting lineup more (seven times) than in it (five) over the last 12 contests.