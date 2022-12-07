Sabol was selected by the Reds with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 Rule 5 draft, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Sabol's value is bolstered by his ability to play in the outfield and at catcher, and his abilities were enough to land him a spot on the Reds' 40-man roster after spending last year in the Pirates organization. Over 123 appearances between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis last season, he slashed .284/.363/.497 with 19 home runs, 75 RBI, 74 runs and 10 stolen bases.