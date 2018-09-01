Trahan will be called up by the Reds on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Trahan looks like a future utility infielder and will likely play that role for the Reds down the stretch. The 24-year-old hit just .245/.327/.302 for Triple-A Louisville this season, with just two homers and six steals in 129 games.

Our Latest Stories