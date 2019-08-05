Trahan was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday.

The Reds needed to free up a 40-man spot for Brian O'Grady, whose contract was purchased ahead of Monday's series opener against the Angels, and Trahan was the roster casualty. The 25-year-old Trahan has spent most of the season with Triple-A Louisville, slashing just .230/.280/.324 with five home runs and two steals in 83 games.

