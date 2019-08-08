Trahan was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

No team was willing to claim Trahan after he was designated for assignment by the Reds earlier in the week, so he'll remain in Cincinnati's organization. Prior to being removed from the team's 40-man roster, the 25-year-old Trahan compiled a lackluster .230/.280/.324 slash line with five home runs and two steals in 83 games for Louisville.

