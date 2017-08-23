Wood got knocked around by the Cubs in the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss, giving up five runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.

He just allowed four runs without recording an out against the Braves on Saturday, and if you add in a similar implosion back on Aug. 11, Wood ha now been walloped for an insane 14 runs (all earned) on 12 hits and five walks in his last 3.2 innings -- a 34.36 ERA and 4.64 WHIP. He'd been due for a course correction in ERA thanks to a WHIP that's been inflated all year long, but this run has been far more egregious than expected.