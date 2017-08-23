Reds' Blake Wood: Designated for assignment
Wood was designated for assignment Wednesday.
Wood had a treacherous outing Wednesday. In just an inning of work he gave up five runs on three hits and three walks, which drove his ERA and WHIP up to 5.65 and 1.62, respectively. In a corresponding move, the Reds selected Alejandro Chacin's contract from Triple-A Louisville.
