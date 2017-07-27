Reds' Blake Wood: Slight dip in strikeout numbers
Wood has 48 strikeouts with an ERA of 4.08 in 46.1 innings this season.
The strikeouts are down slightly this season for Wood, who is striking out 23.5 percent of batters this year compared to 24.6 percent mark he had last year with Cincinnati. He's only recorded two holds this season, but that can be more contributed to the young arms the Reds are giving chances to rather than Wood's performances.
