Takahashi signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday as a non-roster invitee.

Takahashi didn't pitch in 2020 since he was unable to get back from his native Brazil, and he was outrighted to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks in late October. The right-hander will get to work with Cincinnati's major-league training staff during spring training and will attempt to make his big-league debut at some point in 2021.

