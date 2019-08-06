Boxberger agreed to a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Boxberger was let go by the Nationals on Sunday, but the right-hander's trip to the open market didn't last long. He'll likely join Cincinnati's Triple-A affiliate, the Bats, as bullpen depth. Boxberger has struggled to a 5.40 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 27:17 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season in the big leagues.