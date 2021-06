Brach picked up his third hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Brewers, throwing a scoreless inning in relief of Tyler Mahle.

The Reds are counting on Brach in higher-leveraged situations with Tejay Antone on the IL, as he helped set the table Wednesday while protecting a one-run lead in the seventh inning. Brach hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings, though generally walks remain a problem for him - he's issued six free passed in 10.2 innings.