The Reds placed Brach's teammate Tejay Antone back on the IL on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Brach, who notched a save on Thursday, could be in line for more opportunities.

The Reds are unlikely to use just one reliever to notch saves, so Amir Garrett and Heath Hembree are also candidates to close while both Antone and Lucas Sims are out. As Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported in the wake of his save on Thursday, Brach is aware Reds manager David Bell doesn't assign specific roles in the bullpen. "At this point, there are really no roles (in the bullpen)," said Brach. "I was ready for any situation there and just really glad to go out there and be able to shut them down."