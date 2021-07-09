Brach (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus Milwaukee.

The right-handed began the eighth inning by allowing an Omar Narvaez single followed by a go-ahead two-run home run from Avisail Garcia. That was enough for Brach to take his first loss of the season in 22 appearances. The 35-year-old has been relatively solid with a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 20.2 innings while logging one save and seven holds. Despite Thursday's setback, he should continue to see high-leverage work.